Lavrov Sees Upcoming Meeting Of Joint Commission Of JCPOA As Chance To Stop Escalation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Tuesday that the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a chance to stop the escalation of tensions around the Iran nuclear deal

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Tuesday that the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a chance to stop the escalation of tensions around the Iran nuclear deal.

"Tomorrow, Vienna should host the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA participants. This is a chance, although not a 100 percent one, but still a chance to stop the process of escalation until it is too late," Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will represent the country at the meeting.

