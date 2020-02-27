Lavrov, Senior Fatah Member to Discuss Situation in Middle East on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting on Thursday with Hussein Al Sheikh, the head of the Palestinian Authority's General Authority of Civil Affairs and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, during which the sides will discuss the current situation in the middle East.

On the same day, the two officials will participate in consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

The meetings will be focused on conflict settlements in the Arab region.