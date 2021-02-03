Lavrov Shared With Borrell Footage Showing Western, Russian Police Actions at Rallies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he shared video footage showing police steps to suppress protests in the Western countries with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, set to visit Moscow later this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he shared video footage showing police steps to suppress protests in the Western countries with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, set to visit Moscow later this week.

"We have prepared a special video showing how unauthorized rallies are held and suppressed in the West and how our police react to riotous behavior of the protesters," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Jordanian foreign minister.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already shared the materials with Anne Linde, Swedish foreign minister and the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Lavrov recalled.

"Today, I sent the same materials to Brussels, to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, as I want him to see, while preparing for the Friday's visit to Moscow, ... the objective picture compiled on the basis of exact fact from both sides, not just unfounded accusations, to which our Western colleagues are, unfortunately, accustomed to," Lavrov continued.