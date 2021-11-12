Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With French Counterparts - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed strategic stability, NATO-Russia relations and other issues with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed strategic stability, NATO-Russia relations and other issues with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia and France held a meeting in the 2+2 format.

"The parties discussed in detail a wide range of issues related to ensuring strategic stability. The main emphasis was made on non-proliferation and arms control, preventing an arms race in outer space, developing Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations in the context of the need to modernize the security architecture in Europe, as well as on the issues of combating new challenges and threats," the ministry said in a statement.