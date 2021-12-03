UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Shoigu, Rosneft Head To Join Russian Delegation In India - Presidential Aide

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:40 PM

Lavrov, Shoigu, Rosneft Head to Join Russian Delegation in India - Presidential Aide

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will join the Russian delegation during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will join the Russian delegation during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"As for the members of our delegation, the delegation is small - Lavrov, Shoigu, Ushakov, the same composition is envisaged from the Indian side. Taking into account the fact that a number of important energy agreements are being worked out, we agreed that Igor Sechin will join the delegation, too," Ushakov told reporters.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi New Delhi Vladimir Putin Same From

Recent Stories

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Be ..

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Beijing - Ushakov

1 minute ago
 Commissioner asks building department to submit p ..

Commissioner asks building department to submit proposals under M&R schemes

1 minute ago
 No healthcare system can function sans young docto ..

No healthcare system can function sans young doctors: CS Balochistan

1 minute ago
 IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 ml ..

IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 mln cotton bales production: Sec ..

1 minute ago
 SNGPL agrees to wave of 66% 'Take or Pay' clause f ..

SNGPL agrees to wave of 66% 'Take or Pay' clause for stated-owned LNG plants: Ha ..

1 minute ago
 Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm c ..

Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm clothes, shoes among poor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.