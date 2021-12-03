Lavrov, Shoigu, Rosneft Head to Join Russian Delegation in India - Presidential Aide

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will join the Russian delegation during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will join the Russian delegation during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"As for the members of our delegation, the delegation is small - Lavrov, Shoigu, Ushakov, the same composition is envisaged from the Indian side. Taking into account the fact that a number of important energy agreements are being worked out, we agreed that Igor Sechin will join the delegation, too," Ushakov told reporters.