Lavrov, Shoukry Call for Ending Violence in East Jerusalem - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, discussed the situation in East Jerusalem and called on the sides to stop the violence, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"They thoroughly exchanged views on the pressing issues related to the situation in the middle East, with an accent on the situation in East Jerusalem.

The ministers expressed deep concerns over the dangerous escalation of tensions on the Palestinian territories and called for urgent cessation of violence, which can lead to further degradation of the situation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Shoukry reaffirmed commitment to coordinate effort to relaunch direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations including with the help of the Middle East Quartet, the ministry continued.