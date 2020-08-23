UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Skeptical Of OSCE Offer To Mediate Belarus Crisis, Recalls Ukraine Events Of 2014

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed skepticism about a proposal to involve the OSCE in the mediation of the political crisis in Belarus, recalling the outcome of such mediation efforts during the Ukrainian crisis of 2014.

"As for the OSCE mediation, which is now being discussed by many Western leaders both in Europe and in the United States, urging us to influence [Belarusian] President Alexander Lukashenko to agree to the OSCE mediation ... We have one example, we see the result of Western mediation in Ukraine in 2014," Lavrov said at a forum.

Earlier this week, the OSCE current chairman, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, has offered mediation services to the parties of the Belarusian political crisis.

Lavrov recalled that in 2014 the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France had reached an agreement, but "next morning the opposition said it had taken another decision."

According to Lavrov, it is impossible to prove that Lukashenko had lost this election without independent observers. The minister expressed regret that the West had refused to send to Belarus the observers that were believed to be independent, despite the invitation of the Belarus authorities.

"This opportunity was ignored, I believe it was done in vain, it was a big mistake," the minister noted.

