MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that Joe Biden's possible presidency would not result in a significant shift in Washington's policy on Russia.

All major US media outlets projected Biden as the winner of the November 3 election, although President Donald Trump has yet to concede and has filed legal challenges claiming voter fraud.

"To be honest, I agree with the estimates of our political experts who do not expect any 'revolutionary' change in the Russia policy. The results of the presidential election highlight the deep split in America," Lavrov said at a press conference.