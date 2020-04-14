Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Coronavirus Pandemic

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that it was inadmissible to criticize China for the coronavirus pandemic and to call on the country to provide any compensation, stressing China's readiness to share experience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that it was inadmissible to criticize China for the coronavirus pandemic and to call on the country to provide any compensation, stressing China's readiness to share experience.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China's Wuhan back in December and has since then spread to over 200 countries, with the global number of confirmed cases nearing 2 millions.

"We see it, we hear it. This is sad, since our Chinese friends, who have overcome the peak of the epidemic in their country, who are now resuming the normal operation of their economy, do not retire into their own shell. They aim at helping other countries, they share their experience," Lavrov told reporters.

He added that claims that China should "pay to everyone" were inadmissible, as well as claims about its failure to timely inform other countries on the outbreak.

"I have heard that someone in London has already counted that China owes 3 trillion and 700 billion dollars or euros to the European Union for the damage done by the pandemic. Some people even say Chinese property abroad should be arrested if China does not repay a compensation. Such claims make my hair stand up on the back of my neck," Lavrov went on to say.

The Russian foreign minister noted that western officials were among those making such claims more often.