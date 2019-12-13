Lavrov Slams Attempts to Stage New 'Color Revolutions' in Latin America

Attempts to stage new "color revolutions" in the Latin American region may trigger increasing tensions in the region, which contradicts the interests of multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Attempts to stage new "color revolutions" in the Latin American region may trigger increasing tensions in the region, which contradicts the interests of multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the current situation in Latin America and the Caribbean, we have noted the development of complex and sometimes highly multidirectional and contradictory political and socio-economic processes. We agree that the attempts that are undertaken in this area to repeat the scenario of the infamous color revolutions can cause a dangerous increase in regional tensions, and of course this is not in the interest of strengthening Latin America's position as a single center of an emerging multipolar world," Lavrov said after talks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.