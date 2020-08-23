UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Slams Belarusian Opposition Activists In West For Inciting Unrest From Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Lavrov Slams Belarusian Opposition Activists in West for Inciting Unrest From Abroad

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Some Belarusian opposition activists who moved to the western countries do not want peaceful protests and are aiming to incite violence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a youth forum in the Moscow region on Sunday.

"Some Belarusian opposition activists who live in the West and are trying to influence ongoing events from there want something different, they want violence and to provoke the reaction of the Belarusian security forces, who are now not touching anyone and are not interfering in peaceful demonstrations," Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat also said that the Belarusian opposition, when they are calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, is trying to implement the Venezuela scenario.

"They propose negotiations with the current authorities with only one purpose - to discuss the conditions for the resignation of the President of Belarus, it is proposed to further promote their programs in this way. This is about the same as in Venezuela when the legitimate president was declared an outcast," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also said that he was skeptical of the composition of the Belarusian opposition council, which included "many people who are known for their negative attitude towards the development of the Union State of Belarus and Russia."

