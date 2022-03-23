Allegations that China can take advantage of the current international situation and Russia's special operation in Ukraine to attack Taiwan are nothing but speculations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Allegations that China can take advantage of the current international situation and Russia's special operation in Ukraine to attack Taiwan are nothing but speculations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"There are already so many speculations, you are probably reading all this, about the fact that China can now take advantage of this situation and silently attack Taiwan," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).