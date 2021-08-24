UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Slams Crimean Platform As Russophobic Event Artificially Promoting Radicalism

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:24 PM

Lavrov Slams Crimean Platform as Russophobic Event Artificially Promoting Radicalism

The Crimea Platform summit, which Kiev hosted on Monday, is a Russophobic event that will artificially foment radicalism in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Crimea Platform summit, which Kiev hosted on Monday, is a Russophobic event that will artificially foment radicalism in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This is certainly a Russophobic event that was created artificially.

They will try to artificially support this sentiment in order to stooge for ultra-radical neo-Nazi phenomena in the modern Ukraine. Both the authorities in Kiev and Western leaders indulge this," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

