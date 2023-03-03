UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Slams G20 For Focusing Only On Ukraine, Ignoring US Previous Actions In Iraq, Libya

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Lavrov Slams G20 for Focusing Only on Ukraine, Ignoring US Previous Actions in Iraq, Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday condemned the G20 policy for focusing solely on the Ukrainian crisis, while turning a blind eye to previous US actions in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia, without once mentioning them in the final declarations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday condemned the G20 policy for focusing solely on the Ukrainian crisis, while turning a blind eye to previous US actions in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia, without once mentioning them in the final declarations.

"The entire G20 was only about what to do with Ukraine and the final declaration: can we have it or not. I asked the Indian friends and Indonesian friends, who were chairing the G20, and those who were chairing G20 before Indonesia: for all these long years whether G20 ever reflected in those declarations situation in Iraq, in Libya, in Afghanistan or in Yugoslavia," Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue conference in India.

The minister noted that throughout the years of its existence, the G20 has never discussed global conflicts, but focused on finance and macroeconomic policy, which is, in fact, what the G20 was created for.

Now that Russia, "after many years of warnings started to defend itself," the G20 has suddenly taken interest in the Ukrainian crisis and in it alone, according to the minister. Lavrov called such a policy "a shame," warning that "this policy would fail."

Formed in 1999, the G20 is a group of the world's 20 largest economies that meets regularly to coordinate global policies primarily in the areas of trade, economics, health and climate.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World Ukraine Russia Iraq Indonesia Libya All

Recent Stories

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhab ..

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

6 minutes ago
 E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help ..

E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainabi ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential Court of Mongolia

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses sorrow on death of ..

20 minutes ago
 52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants ..

Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants to Go to Amazon

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.