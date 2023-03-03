Lavrov Slams G20 for Focusing Only on Ukraine, Ignoring US Previous Actions in Iraq, Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday condemned the G20 policy for focusing solely on the Ukrainian crisis, while turning a blind eye to previous US actions in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia, without once mentioning them in the final declarations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday condemned the G20 policy for focusing solely on the Ukrainian crisis, while turning a blind eye to previous US actions in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia, without once mentioning them in the final declarations.

"The entire G20 was only about what to do with Ukraine and the final declaration: can we have it or not. I asked the Indian friends and Indonesian friends, who were chairing the G20, and those who were chairing G20 before Indonesia: for all these long years whether G20 ever reflected in those declarations situation in Iraq, in Libya, in Afghanistan or in Yugoslavia," Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue conference in India.

The minister noted that throughout the years of its existence, the G20 has never discussed global conflicts, but focused on finance and macroeconomic policy, which is, in fact, what the G20 was created for.

Now that Russia, "after many years of warnings started to defend itself," the G20 has suddenly taken interest in the Ukrainian crisis and in it alone, according to the minister. Lavrov called such a policy "a shame," warning that "this policy would fail."

Formed in 1999, the G20 is a group of the world's 20 largest economies that meets regularly to coordinate global policies primarily in the areas of trade, economics, health and climate.