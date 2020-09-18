UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Slams Sputnik, RT Discrimination In Europe As Unacceptable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Lavrov Slams Sputnik, RT Discrimination in Europe as Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Moscow believes that discrimination of Sputnik new agency and RT broadcaster in Europe is unacceptable, and the claims that these are instruments of propaganda are just absurd, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

"Of course, we have discussed this [with French colleagues]. We believe it is unacceptable that Sputnik, RT and their correspondents are overtly discriminated in France, and Sputnik is also discriminated in the Baltic countries, which is a known fact. The fact that neither RT nor Sputnik have been accredited by the Elysee Palace since 2017 is regrettable," Lavrov said.

"But it is even more surprising that our French colleagues say, despite their commitment to liberty, equality and fraternity, that they will not change their decision and will not provide accreditation, since RT and Sputnik are ” I will now cite a quote ” 'not media outlets but propaganda tools'. I think there is no need to comment on these absurd and awkward 'labels,' as RT and Sputnik become hugely popular across the world, they gain audience," Lavrov added.

Moscow keeps calling on France to stop discriminating media outlets that are registered in Russia, the foreign minister noted.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe France 2017 Media

Recent Stories

SOPsâ€™ violations: 13 more educational institutio ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Co ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on ..

13 minutes ago

Lavrov Slams Berlin, OPCW for Sidestepping Russia' ..

13 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls Up Ongoing Lack of Facts Behind Alleg ..

13 minutes ago

Group of 570 Hasidic Pilgrims Leaving Belarus-Ukra ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.