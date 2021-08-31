UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Slams Ukraine's Provocations On Eve Of Russia's Parliamentary Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Many provocations against Russia on the eve of the parliamentary elections are being carried out via Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I know that many provocations are being carried out via Ukraine.

It has become known that they have sent requests to all the countries, calling on ambassadors to persuade government officials not to send observers to monitor our elections. As I know, they have made such a call on Belarus. It is even funny actually. What does Ukraine have to do with the Russian elections?" Lavrov said at a meeting with cultural associations.

