Lavrov Slams UN for Caving to US Pressure on Damascus Refugees Conference Participation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The UN's decision to give in to the US' pressure and attend the Refugee Conference in Damascus as observer only does not look good for the organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The United States forced the UN this universal structure to limit its participation in the Conference on Refugees in Damascus to observer status only. I do not think this is an example of respectable behavior for the United Nations," Lavrov said in his online address to the Rome Med 2020 conference.