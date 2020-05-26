Lavrov Slams US Attempts to Put Pressure on Beijing Over New Hong Kong Legislation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Hong Kong legislation is China's domestic matter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, slamming the United States' statements about pressure on Beijing as unprecedented, yet not coming as a surprise.

Late last week, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien hinted at a possibility of the US imposing China sanctions if Beijing impinges upon Hong Kong's autonomy. This came as a reaction to the bill to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong, which was proposed by China's ruling party.

"The problems that the [US] is currently fomenting around Hong Kong are related exclusively to the domestic issues of the People's Republic of China, and this is how we see this. I do not think that the US' attempts to create some scandal around this problem make the dialogue with the US on any other matter more reliable ... We are not surprised with the US' statements on the People's Republic of China, although all this is unprecedented," Lavrov said at a press conference.