Lavrov Slams US For Blocking Mechanism To Assure Transparency Of Biological Activities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Lavrov Slams US for Blocking Mechanism to Assure Transparency of Biological Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday criticized the United States for standing in the way of the verification mechanism within the framework of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons while conducting biological defense activities across the globe.

Earlier in the day, he took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). During the meeting, the participants were reminded about the strategy of collective security until 2025, instructing the foreign ministers to work toward strengthening the regime of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons. This also covers promoting total transparency about the countries' external biological activities.

"In particular, this concerns the United States, which is now alone in blocking such a verification mechanism within the framework of the convention, while at the same time carrying out biological defense activities around the world, including around our borders," Lavrov said during a press conference.

He has added that Russia is pursuing a dialogue with its CSTO partners on these issues and working with Armenia and Kazakhstan on corresponding agreements like the one signed with Tajikistan.

The Biological Weapons Convention was signed in 1972, banning the development, production and stockpiling of bio-weapons.

