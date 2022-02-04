UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Slams US Remark On Russia Allegedly Preparing Staged Video For 'Attack' On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced on Friday the US' statements that Russia is allegedly preparing staged videos to launch a purported attack on Ukraine as nonsense.

"It is not for me to guess why our Western colleagues can be surprised in modern conditions.

They are surprised with and without reason, mostly without reason, or at reasons that they themselves invent. I read ... some statements by the state department that Russia is preparing fake videos showing an alleged attack by Ukrainian troops on Donbas. Well, I do not know, the delusional nature of this kind of fabrication, and there are more and more of them every day, is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist," Lavrov told the REN tv channel.

