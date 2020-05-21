Lavrov, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, discussed cooperation in a fight against the coronavirus and other bilateral issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, discussed cooperation in a fight against the coronavirus and other bilateral issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The phone conversation between top diplomats took place at the initiative of the Slovenian side on Wednesday.

"Mutual readiness for cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed both through bilateral channels and as part of the implementation of the decisions of the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) session," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Lavrov and Logar also discussed other issues, namely the activities of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economy, joint cultural and educational projects and the upcoming Slovenian chairmanship in Council of the EU (second half of 2020).

The WHA, the World Health Organization's decision-making body, held a session earlier this week and adopted a resolution which called for global solidarity and cooperation amid the pandemic.