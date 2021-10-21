Lavrov, South Korean Foreign Minister to Discuss Korean Peninsula on October 27 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, will meet on October 27 in Moscow to discuss situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On October 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with the foreign minister of the Republic of Korea, who will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation. They plan to discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including practical cooperation. They will also compare stands on the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Chung will also take part in the closing ceremony of the year of mutual exchanges, Zakharova added.