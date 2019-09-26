UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Speaks For Resuming Russia-Georgia Flights As Hostile Sentiments In Tbilisi Weaken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he supported the idea of resuming flights between Russia and Georgia as the Georgian people were coming to understand that the provocation against Moscow was pointless.

Russia suspended direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8 over security concerns after a wave of anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi.

"I would like the flights to be resumed. I think that would be a right move after the majority of Georgians had understood that the provocation, staged in the Georgian parliament during the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, had been counterproductive," Lavrov told the Kommersant newspaper.

Violent protests erupted in Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The clashes left 240 people injured and over 300 more detained.

