Lavrov: Statement on Kazakhstan Shows US Approach to 'Freedom of Choice of Alliances'

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's criticism of Kazakhstan's actions within the CSTO clearly showed Washington's actually approach to the "freedom of choice of alliances" it declares, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the choice of alliances, let's not forget what Mr.

Blinken said about Kazakhstan: he publicly demanded an explanation from Kazakhstan why Kazakhstan invited peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization. How is that? That is, I don't know, Montenegro has the right to join NATO, but Kazakhstan, having joined the CSTO 30 years ago, does not have such a right?" Lavrov said on the air of the Channel One.

"I just don't get it � the state secretary of a solid country says such things," he said.