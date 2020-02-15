UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Stoltenberg Discuss Europe's Security, NATO-Russia Relations - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the issues of Europe's military security, the relations between NATO and Russia, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the issues of Europe's military security, the relations between NATO and Russia, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"They have discussed the state of the military security in Europe. They have touched upon the issues of Russia-NATO relations, and also relevant problems on the international and European agendas, including the situation in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

