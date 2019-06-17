UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Stresses Importance Of Russia-S.Korea-N.Korea Projects For Settling N.Korean Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced the belief on Monday that the development of Russian-South Korean-North Korean trilateral projects would make a positive contribution to settling the Korean Peninsula crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced the belief on Monday that the development of Russian-South Korean-North Korean trilateral projects would make a positive contribution to settling the Korean Peninsula crisis.

"We have discussed the prospects of trilateral cooperation, with North Korean participation, on railroad transit and on building a gas pipeline and a power line. These plans are still on paper only yet, but we are sure that they deserve practical attention, including from the point of view that they could create conditions for making progress on resolving the Korean Peninsula problems," Lavrov said after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

