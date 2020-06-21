UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Stresses No Alternative To Libyan Settlement Except Through Ceasefire, Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, underscored the absence of a military solution in Libya and the lack of alternatives to a complete cessation of hostilities.

"The ministers exchanged views on the situation in Libya, emphasizing the lack of a military solution and the absence of alternatives to an immediate and sustainable cessation of hostilities by the parties to the conflict and the beginning of a dialogue amongst all Libyan parties," a statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday read.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Saturday at a military base near the border with Libya that Egypt was ready to train and arm Libyan tribes to fight against foreign interference. He also stated that any direct Egyptian intervention in Libya now has legitimacy under international law. According to him, the "red line" for the advancement of troops is the city of Sirte, about 900 kilometers from the border with Egypt.

More Stories From World

