Lavrov Stresses Russia Is Ready To Restore Ties With EU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Lavrov Stresses Russia Is Ready to Restore Ties With EU

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on Monday that Moscow was ready to normalize relations with the European Union despite the current crisis, and also stressed it was up to Brussels to choose

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on Monday that Moscow was ready to normalize relations with the European Union despite the current crisis, and also stressed it was up to Brussels to choose.

"We must be ready for any kind of developments. It is up to the EU to decide.

If they decide it is necessary to restore relations and if they reverse actions toward the breakup, then we will be ready for this as well," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

The Russian minister also warned that the EU and Europe were indeed different concepts.

"One should not mix up the EU and Europe. We are not leaving Europe. We have many friends and allies in Europe, and we will keep developing mutually beneficial relations with them," Lavrov added.

More Stories From World

