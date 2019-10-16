UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Stresses That Nations Sheltering Terrorists Should Take Responsibility For Them

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:25 PM

Lavrov Stresses That Nations Sheltering Terrorists Should Take Responsibility for Them

Nations that shelter terrorists returning from Syria should take responsibility for them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Nations that shelter terrorists returning from Syria should take responsibility for them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Wednesday.

European nations have been recently actively refusing to take back their citizens who used to fight along terrorists in Syria, Lavrov recalled at the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of FSB partner states, held in Sochi.

"We believe that nations that grant citizenship to future terrorists should take responsibility for them," Lavrov said.

