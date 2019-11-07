UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Stresses Unacceptability Of Nuclear War For Russia

Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The official position of Moscow is that nuclear war is inadmissible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with the executive director of the Nuclear Threat Prevention Initiative (NTI), Ernest J.Moniz, on Thursday.

Lavrov mentioned an article authored by Moniz in which he talks about the unacceptability of nuclear war.

"Your approach in the article about the inadmissibility of nuclear war is very close to us," the minister said.

He also recalled that Russia had sent the United States a proposal to make a similar statement.

"A year ago, we asked the US to basically repeat what the United States and the USSR did a number of times: make a crucial statement at the highest level that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and therefore it should not be unleashed," the minister emphasized.

Moniz supported making such official statements at the head of state level.

"A high-level statement from our presidents would be vital for the international community, especially in the context of the next year's NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] Review Conference," he said.

Lavrov also mentioned the difficulties that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) is facing right now.

"When you were the US Secretary of Energy ... you completed a crucial international mission alongside with Europe, Russia and China, as well as Iran on the JCPOA, which, unfortunately, is under big pressure right now," Lavrov told Moniz.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is obliged to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility. On November 7, however, the country began enriching activities at the plant as part of the fourth stage of ceasing its commitments under the JCPOA after the US withdrawal.

