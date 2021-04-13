Lavrov Stresses US Should Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia keeps insisting on the complete lifting of US sanctions on Iran that are not related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed on Tuesday.

"Our position is clear, it is absolutely in line with the approach of our Iranian friends. All the unilateral sanctions that Washington imposed in direct violation of the JCPOA must be undoubtedly canceled," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after negotiations with his Iranian counterpart.