Lavrov Suggests Another Country May Be Involved in Slovakia Expelling Russian Diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats by Slovakia may have something to do with another country.

"I think this is not about Slovakia, although you have just quoted a sentence about Slovakia being a sovereign state.

I read today, unexpectedly, that the spokesperson for the [US] State Department, [Morgan] Ortagus gave positive assessment to Slovakia's decision to expel Russian diplomats. No other foreign representatives commented on this situation in this tone, I think. So make your conclusions on who is complicit, who may be interested in the decision that the sovereign Slovakia made regarding three Russian diplomats," Lavrov said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.