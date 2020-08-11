UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Suggests Another Country May Be Involved In Slovakia Expelling Russian Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:59 PM

Lavrov Suggests Another Country May Be Involved in Slovakia Expelling Russian Diplomats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats by Slovakia may have something to do with another country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats by Slovakia may have something to do with another country.

"I think this is not about Slovakia, although you have just quoted a sentence about Slovakia being a sovereign state.

I read today, unexpectedly, that the spokesperson for the [US] State Department, [Morgan] Ortagus gave positive assessment to Slovakia's decision to expel Russian diplomats. No other foreign representatives commented on this situation in this tone, I think. So make your conclusions on who is complicit, who may be interested in the decision that the sovereign Slovakia made regarding three Russian diplomats," Lavrov said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Related Topics

Russia German Slovakia May

Recent Stories

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

1 second ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.