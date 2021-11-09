UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Suggests EU Help Belarus With Border Situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the European Union needs to be responsible for its actions in the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, adding that the EU needs to assist Minsk like it once assisted Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the European Union needs to be responsible for its actions in the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, adding that the EU needs to assist Minsk like it once assisted Ankara.

"They should be perceived in the same way and the approach should be the same.

Yesterday, at some political science discussions, they said: why, when refugees came from Turkey, the EU allocated funding so that they stay on the territory of the Turkish Republic. Why is it impossible to help Belarusians as well," Lavrov told reporters.

According to Russia's top diplomats, the main responsibility for resolving the migration crisis "lies with those who created the conditions for this crisis to break out".

