Lavrov Suggests More Russian Regions Should Be Opened For Resettlement From Abroad

Tue 28th December 2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the government should consider expanding the number of regions accepting compatriots moving from abroad and reduce the number of "unmotivated" rejections of resettlement applications

"We must set the goal of eliminating unmotivated rejections and consider expanding the list of priority resettlement areas.

Now there is a particularly acute problem of attracting our citizens and future potential citizens of the Russian Federation to the regions of Eastern Siberia," Lavrov said at the first meeting of the United Russia commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

Another task at hand is to upgrade the set of criteria of resettlement applicants in regional resettlement schemes, the minister went on, criticizing the "personal control" of regional heads over those in charge of the program.

