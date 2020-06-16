UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Suggests Reviving 6-Party Group On Northeast Asia Security

Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Lavrov Suggests Reviving 6-Party Group on Northeast Asia Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday the time might be right to consider restoring a 6-party group that was working on security and peace in northeast Asia, given the recent tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

"Within the framework of the 6-party talks on the resolution of the Korean Peninsula problems ”  in addition to the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula itself ” a working group on the promotion of peace and security in Northeast Asia was established and formally no one has dissolved it," Lavrov told a press conference.

"Russia was the coordinator of this group. And I think, given the developments in the region, it's time to think about reactivating it," the Russian foreign minister added.

