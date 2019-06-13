UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Swiss Counterpart To Meet June 19 In Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:55 PM

Lavrov, Swiss Counterpart to Meet June 19 in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with head of Switzerland's Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis to discuss representation by Switzerland of Russia's interests in Georgia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with head of Switzerland's Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis to discuss representation by Switzerland of Russia's interests in Georgia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Cassis will be in Moscow on a working visit on June 18-19.

"During the talks scheduled for June 19 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, there are plans to substantively discuss a wide range of Russian-Swiss relations, the key international issues of mutual interest. The problems of Switzerland's representation of Russian interests in Georgia will also be touched upon," the ministry said.

