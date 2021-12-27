UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Tedros Discuss Registration of Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed by phone with World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the WHO and the need for all countries to recognize documents on vaccination against COVID-19 on a reciprocal basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"In the context of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring equal access of the population of the countries of the world to the means of preventing and treating this disease, as well as restoring their free movement, special attention was paid to the issue of registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the WHO, the need to ensure recognition of documents on vaccination against COVID-19 by all countries on reciprocal basis," the statement says.

The parties also discussed topical issues of international cooperation in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, ways to improve the efficiency of the global system for preparedness and response to health emergencies with the central coordinating role of the WHO.

In addition, Lavrov welcomed the decision of WHO member states to start work on a new international legal instrument to combat pandemics and reaffirmed the commitment of the Russian side to cooperation with the organization and interaction with other states to achieve this goal.

