Lavrov Tells Armenian Foreign Minister Moscow Wants Crisis to Be Resolved Peacefully

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Ayvazyan, held a phone conversation on the developments in Armenia on Thursday, and Lavrov expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the political crisis, triggered by disagreements between the government and the military, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Ayvazyan briefed Lavrov on the latest developments, the ministry said.

"The Russian side stressed that we see the situation as Armenia's domestic issue and hope it will be settled peacefully," the ministry added.