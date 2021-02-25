UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Tells Armenian Foreign Minister Moscow Wants Crisis To Be Resolved Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Lavrov Tells Armenian Foreign Minister Moscow Wants Crisis to Be Resolved Peacefully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Ayvazyan, held a phone conversation on the developments in Armenia on Thursday, and Lavrov expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the political crisis, triggered by disagreements between the government and the military, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Ayvazyan briefed Lavrov on the latest developments, the ministry said.

"The Russian side stressed that we see the situation as Armenia's domestic issue and hope it will be settled peacefully," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Government

Recent Stories

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ex ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Al Mankhool Street renamed after late ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 4,678 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

2 hours ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.