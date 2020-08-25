UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Tells Biegun Attempts To Put Pressure On Minsk Unacceptable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:59 PM

Lavrov Tells Biegun Attempts to Put Pressure on Minsk Unacceptable

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun in Moscow that any attempts to sanction Minsk and put political pressure on it were unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun in Moscow that any attempts to sanction Minsk and put political pressure on it were unacceptable.

Biegun is on a visit to Russia from August 24-25. Upon his arrival on Tuesday, he went to the Russian Foreign Ministry's mansion to meet with Lavrov. The meeting between Biegun and Lavrov lasted more than one and a half hours, it was held behind closed doors.

"During exchange of views on the current situation in the Republic of Belarus, the Russian side emphasized the inadmissibility of attempts to exert sanctions and political pressure on Minsk to undermine the process of establishing a mutually respectful dialogue between the authorities and society in the country," Lavrov said, answering media questions.

Lavrov also pointed out that external forces were trying to provoke violence in Belarus.

"Our call was that these countries, first of all, the United States and the leaders of the European Union, pay attention to those circles in Poland, Lithuania that express their dissatisfaction in every possible way with the fact that the situation in Belarus is normalizing, and are trying to provoke violent actions in order to to cause an appropriate reaction from the security forces. We consider it extremely dangerous, and I can say that Mr. Stephen Biegun, in my opinion, took note of our very serious warnings," the minister said.

