Lavrov Tells Blinken Involving Kiev in US Political Games to Have Consequences - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Involving Ukraine in political games of the United States will have consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"It was emphasized that ignoring Russia's legitimate concerns, drawing Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States against the background of the deployment of NATO forces in the immediate vicinity of our borders, will have the most serious consequences, will force us to take retaliatory measures to correct the military-strategic balance," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Lavrov told Blinken about the need to agree on "security guarantees" on the western borders of Russia.