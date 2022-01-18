UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Tells Blinken Russia Needs 'concrete' Answers On Demands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Lavrov tells Blinken Russia needs 'concrete' answers on demands

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday Moscow needs "concrete" answers to its security demands in a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday Moscow needs "concrete" answers to its security demands in a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov "reaffirmed the imperative that Washington provide concrete article-by-article comments on the documents mentioned 'on paper' as soon as possible," the ministry said, adding that they discussed the possibility of further contacts in the "near future".

