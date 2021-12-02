Lavrov tells Blinken Russia needs 'security guarantees' on borders

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow needed "long-term security guarantees" that would halt NATO's eastward expansion, Moscow said

Moscow, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow needed "long-term security guarantees" that would halt NATO's eastward expansion, Moscow said.

Lavrov warned Washington against "drawing Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States" and said Russia needed "long-term security guarantees on our western borders, which should be viewed as an imperative requirement," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.