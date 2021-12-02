UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Tells Blinken Russia Needs 'security Guarantees' On Borders

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:54 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow needed "long-term security guarantees" that would halt NATO's eastward expansion, Moscow said

Lavrov warned Washington against "drawing Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States" and said Russia needed "long-term security guarantees on our western borders, which should be viewed as an imperative requirement," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

