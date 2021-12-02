Lavrov Tells Blinken Russia Needs 'security Guarantees' On Borders
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:54 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow needed "long-term security guarantees" that would halt NATO's eastward expansion, Moscow said
Moscow, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow needed "long-term security guarantees" that would halt NATO's eastward expansion, Moscow said.
Lavrov warned Washington against "drawing Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States" and said Russia needed "long-term security guarantees on our western borders, which should be viewed as an imperative requirement," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.