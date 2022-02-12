UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Tells Blinken West Seeking To Provoke Ukraine Conflict

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday accused the United States of seeking to provoke a conflict in Ukraine, during a call with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, the Russian foreign ministry said

Lavrov "stressed that the propaganda campaign unleashed by the United States and its allies concerning 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine pursues provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kyiv to sabotage the Minsk agreements and harm attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problem' by force," the Russian foreign ministry said, referring to eastern Ukraine.

>