Lavrov Tells Cavusoglu Russia Ready To Help Turkey After Earthquake - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that Moscow was ready to help Ankara deal with consequences of a deadly earthquake, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. According to the latest data, 1,121 people were killed, 7,634 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, tremors were also felt in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. In Syria, the fatalities topped 400 people, almost 1,300 were injured.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. According to the latest data, 1,121 people were killed, 7,634 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, tremors were also felt in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. In Syria, the fatalities topped 400 people, almost 1,300 were injured.

Around 13:25, another magnitude 7.6 eartquake occurred, according to Turkish seismologists.

"Sergey Lavrov expressed his condolences over the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in Turkey. In follow-up to the telegram of Russian President Vladimir Putin sent to the leadership of Turkey, the minister reaffirmed Russia's readiness to immediately provide the necessary assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the phone conversation between the two ministers had taken place at the initiative of the Russian side.

