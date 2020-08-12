Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised the issue of NATO's "destructive" activities in the Baltics in a call with his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday

MOSCOW/HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised the issue of NATO's "destructive" activities in the Baltics in a call with his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday.

The talks were held on Pekka Haavisto's initiative.

"In the context of discussing security issues, Sergey Lavrov pointed to the destructive nature of NATO's activities in the Baltic Sea region and called for continued implementation of confidence-building measures, including the initiative of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to enhance safety of aviation flights over the Baltic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The two also discussed Russian-EU relations, disarmament issues and Ukraine.

In addition, the top diplomats agreed to maintain close cooperation as part of regional formats, including taking into account Russia's 2021-2023 presidency of the Arctic Council and Finland's 2019-2021 chairmanship of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, the pandemic and green cooperation were also on agenda.

"In responding to the COVID-19 crisis, regional and cross-border cooperation, such as the Northern Dimension policy and the Barents Euro-Arctic Council with its working groups focusing on health, offer excellent tools. We also took note of the opportunities for cooperation during the coinciding Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council and the Finnish chairmanship of the Barents Regional Council," Haavisto said, as quoted by the ministry.

He, in particular, noted that "combining the economy and the environment towards low-carbon choices" would be an opportunity in the development of the Arctic regions.