UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Tells Finnish Counterpart About NATO's 'Destructive' Actions In Baltics

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Lavrov Tells Finnish Counterpart About NATO's 'Destructive' Actions in Baltics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised the issue of NATO's "destructive" activities in the Baltics in a call with his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday

MOSCOW/HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised the issue of NATO's "destructive" activities in the Baltics in a call with his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday.

The talks were held on Pekka Haavisto's initiative.

"In the context of discussing security issues, Sergey Lavrov pointed to the destructive nature of NATO's activities in the Baltic Sea region and called for continued implementation of confidence-building measures, including the initiative of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to enhance safety of aviation flights over the Baltic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The two also discussed Russian-EU relations, disarmament issues and Ukraine.

In addition, the top diplomats agreed to maintain close cooperation as part of regional formats, including taking into account Russia's 2021-2023 presidency of the Arctic Council and Finland's 2019-2021 chairmanship of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, the pandemic and green cooperation were also on agenda.

"In responding to the COVID-19 crisis, regional and cross-border cooperation, such as the Northern Dimension policy and the Barents Euro-Arctic Council with its working groups focusing on health, offer excellent tools. We also took note of the opportunities for cooperation during the coinciding Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council and the Finnish chairmanship of the Barents Regional Council," Haavisto said, as quoted by the ministry.

He, in particular, noted that "combining the economy and the environment towards low-carbon choices" would be an opportunity in the development of the Arctic regions.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Finland Top

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

60 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem terms passage of bills related to FA ..

3 minutes ago

'Serious injuries' reported after Scottish train d ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Russia Seeks to Undermine Czech Republ ..

3 minutes ago

Omar shares strategy to produce 75% of energy-mix ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly passes motion to constitute sele ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.