UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Tells ICRC Head About Need To Work On Issue Of Russian Prisoners Of War In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Lavrov Tells ICRC Head About Need to Work on Issue of Russian Prisoners of War in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a more active involvement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the issues of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine during a meeting with ICRC head Peter Maurer in New York on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Sergey Lavrov again stressed the need for a more active involvement of the committee (ICRC) in solving problems of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war held by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

During the talks on the sidelines of the 77th session of UN General Assembly, the Russian foreign minister and the ICRC chief also discussed further cooperation between Moscow and the organization, as well as humanitarian needs of the population of the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, the department added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war and deploying weapons systems in civilian areas. In May, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that the organization had credible information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev New York February May From

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

4 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

5 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

6 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

6 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.