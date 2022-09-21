Lavrov Tells ICRC Head About Need to Work on Issue of Russian Prisoners of War in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a more active involvement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the issues of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine during a meeting with ICRC head Peter Maurer in New York on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Sergey Lavrov again stressed the need for a more active involvement of the committee (ICRC) in solving problems of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war held by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

During the talks on the sidelines of the 77th session of UN General Assembly, the Russian foreign minister and the ICRC chief also discussed further cooperation between Moscow and the organization, as well as humanitarian needs of the population of the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, the department added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war and deploying weapons systems in civilian areas. In May, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that the organization had credible information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners.