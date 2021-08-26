UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Tells Iranian Counterpart Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal Should Resume

Lavrov Tells Iranian Counterpart Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Should Resume

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the need to resume negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna during his phone conversation with the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tehran took the signal seriously, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side noted the urgent need for an early resumption of negotiations in the Vienna format on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian side took this signal with due seriousness," it said.

