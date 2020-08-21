Lavrov Tells Swedish Foreign Minister Imposition of Decisions on Minsk Unacceptable

Russian Foreign Minister Sergeн Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, stressed the unacceptability of imposing any mediation efforts or ready-made solutions on Minsk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergeн Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, stressed the unacceptability of imposing any mediation efforts or ready-made solutions on Minsk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The conversation took place earlier in the day at the initiative of the Swedish side.

"The ministers exchanged views on the situation in Belarus, including in the context of the initiative of the current Albanian and future Swedish OSCE chairmanships to establish a dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and representatives of the opposition. The Russian side stressed the unacceptability of imposing any mediation efforts or ready-made solutions on Minsk," the ministry said.

The parties noted agreed that any attempts to dictate to the Belarusian society which forces should personify the opposition of Belarus within the framework of the proposed inclusive dialogue with the authorities wer unacceptable.

"It is fundamentally important to allow Belarusians to independently understand the complex internal political processes, including taking into account the constitutional reform proposed by President Alexander Lukashenko," the ministry added.

In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for interaction with Sweden during its chairmanship in the OSCE in 2021. An understanding was reached of the urgency of improving the current staffing situation in the OSCE, which is characterized by an obvious geographic imbalance in the leading posts of the organization in favor of representatives of states "to the west of Vienna."