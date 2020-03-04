UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Tells Zarif Russia Ready To Assist Iran On Coronavirus Response - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Lavrov Tells Zarif Russia Ready to Assist Iran on Coronavirus Response - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over the phone and reassured him that Moscow was ready to assist Tehran in tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russia expressed condolences in connection with deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in Iran and reaffirmed its readiness to assist [Tehran] in countering the further spread [of the virus]," the ministry said.

