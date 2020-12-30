MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday thanked the UN-backed Libyan administration in Tripoli for its role in freeing two Russian nationals captured one and a half years ago.

"We thanked the Government of National Accord for its contribution to the efforts made by Libyan parties to release the Russian citizens who had been in illegal detention since May of last year," he said.

Lavrov, who spoke after a meeting in Moscow with the Tripoli government's foreign minister, said Russia had been promised access to Russian citizens if the situation repeated itself. He said Russians should take caution when traveling to the war-torn North African country.

Maxim Shugalei and Samer Sueifan, employees of a Russian cultural nonprofit, were arrested by the police for alleged election meddling, although Russia denied the charges. It negotiated their release on December 10 and flew them home the next day.